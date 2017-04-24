Police: Texas teacher's aide bites autistic child
Kirsten Joelle Barnett, 25, a one-time teacher's aide in Abilene, is charged with biting a 4-year-old student who has autism. School officials say Barnett resigned after being placed on leave on April 17, 2017.
