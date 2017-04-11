Marilyn White Phillips
Marilyn White Phillips, 91, passed away Thursday morning, April 6, following a brief illness. Born in Mexia on Feb. 25, 1926, Marilyn was the only child of Mary Elenor McKenzie and William Mack White.
