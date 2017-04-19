Continue reading West Texas teacher bit 4-year-old boy with autism, police say
A West Texas elementary-school teacher has been arrested after police say she bit a 4-year-old boy with autism because he wasn't following instructions. Kirsten Joelle Barnett, 25, of Abilene was charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony.
