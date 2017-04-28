Also, 'Dateline' looks back at Gianni...

Also, 'Dateline' looks back at Gianni Versace's murder, and 'Dear White People' comes to Netflix.

Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Campbell Reporter

"Undercover Boss" : The workplace reality series returns for a new season. Michael Roper, president and CEO of Taco Bueno, a high quality Tex-Mex chain founded in Abilene, Texas in 1967, with more than 175 restaurants, goes undercover to be certain everything at his company is "bueno," "Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992" : This searing documentary from Oscar-winner John Ridley examines the key events in the decade leading up to the Los Angeles riots, which began following the "not guilty" verdict in the Rodney King case.

Abilene, TX

