How Royalties From Soundexchange Kept Our Band Together
Here keyboardist Justin Wiseman of The Rocketboys reveals how royalties earned from SoundExchange helped revitalize his independent band in its darkest hour, and why other independent artists should make it priority to register with the service. I'm not saying anything that everybody doesn't already know - being in an independent band is not always a gravy train of free pizza and PBR in hip rock 'n roll clubs in the artsy parts of towns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebot.
Add your comments below
Abilene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a place to rent
|Mar '17
|Country woman in Mo
|1
|Best Mexican Food in Abilene
|Feb '17
|Be there soon
|1
|licensed hypnotist that used on S 7th ?
|Feb '17
|Wooderson
|1
|Weird 10 mins ago 1:14 p.m.Family finds rattles...
|Feb '17
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|2
|Hook up
|Jan '17
|Bam bam
|1
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|capowell
|49
|Texas university apologizes for blackface stude...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Abilene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC