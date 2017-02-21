Snow, ice to threaten Texas early this week following July-like heat
Heavy rain and a wintry mix will accompany a push of cool air across Texas early this week, just days after record heat baked the state. A significant push of cool air will dive southward across Texas into Tuesday, putting an end to the July-like heat that smashed numerous records on Friday and Saturday.
