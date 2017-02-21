Snow, ice to threaten Texas early thi...

Snow, ice to threaten Texas early this week following July-like heat

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: AccuWeather.com

Heavy rain and a wintry mix will accompany a push of cool air across Texas early this week, just days after record heat baked the state. A significant push of cool air will dive southward across Texas into Tuesday, putting an end to the July-like heat that smashed numerous records on Friday and Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Abilene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
News Weird 10 mins ago 1:14 p.m.Family finds rattles... Feb 4 L Craig s Hush Pu... 2
Hook up Jan '17 Bam bam 1
News Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07) Jan '17 capowell 49
News Texas university apologizes for blackface stude... Dec '16 GrowUp 1
News A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ... Dec '16 GrowUp 1
News Veteran on the job with service dog Dec '16 GrowUp 1
See all Abilene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Abilene Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Taylor County was issued at February 23 at 3:02AM CST

Abilene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Abilene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Pope Francis
 

Abilene, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC