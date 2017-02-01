Snake in toilet leads to discovery of two dozen more for West Texas family
And this is why in certain parts of Texas, you resist the urge to go to the bathroom in the dark. A family in Jones County, just north of Abilene, reportedly found out last week that it wasn't the only family living in its West Texas home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Abilene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 10 mins ago 1:14 p.m.Family finds rattles...
|52 min
|henry
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Hook up
|Jan 18
|Bam bam
|1
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|capowell
|49
|Texas university apologizes for blackface stude...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|Veteran on the job with service dog
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Abilene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC