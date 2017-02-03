Next 25 Articles
A Remindera Amid the jaw-dropping revelations within the U.S. body politic in 2016, one of the most important was the American electorate discovering that Media Polling is just as brutally biased as the media entities who present the polling results. With election 2016 behind us, and predicting "media opinion polls" once again being used in 2017 to create false narratives, the truth behind the intentionally constructed 2016 deception must not simply fade back into the shadows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Add your comments below
Abilene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 10 mins ago 1:14 p.m.Family finds rattles...
|4 hr
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Hook up
|Jan 18
|Bam bam
|1
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|capowell
|49
|Texas university apologizes for blackface stude...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|Veteran on the job with service dog
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Abilene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC