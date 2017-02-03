News 11 mins ago 9:42 p.m.Yikes! Rattlesnake slithers up Texas toilet
A Western Diamondback rattlesnake wormed its way up the plumbing of a Texas home and surfaced in a family's toilet bowl. Nathan Hawkins, the owner of Abilene, Texas-based Big Country Snake Removal, said a young boy first found the snake slithering in the toilet on Jan. 26. He tried to flush the creature down.
