Help with child care is the key to ad...

Help with child care is the key to advancing womena s economic success

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

In a study published in 2017 by the Dallas Women's Foundation, child care is featured as one of the four building blocks of women's financial security, and is seen as critical to women's economic success. This study is not only central to my life's work as a child development professor, but also a tug-at-my-heartstrings cause, as I have witnessed firsthand the impact that both the unavailability and the high cost of quality care has on my female students, as well as on my own daughters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Abilene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr FewPhartss 1,108
News Weird 10 mins ago 1:14 p.m.Family finds rattles... Feb 4 L Craig s Hush Pu... 2
Hook up Jan 18 Bam bam 1
News Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07) Jan '17 capowell 49
News Texas university apologizes for blackface stude... Dec '16 GrowUp 1
News A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ... Dec '16 GrowUp 1
News Veteran on the job with service dog Dec '16 GrowUp 1
See all Abilene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Abilene Forum Now

Abilene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Abilene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Abilene, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,824,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC