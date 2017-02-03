Family finds rattlesnake in toilet -- then an even bigger surprise
Nathan Hawkins, owner of Big Country Snake Removal, shares photos of his unusual catch at a family's house in Abilene, Texas. For the past 20 years, Nathan Hawkins has been working with snakes in the small Texas town of Buffalo Gap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Abilene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 10 mins ago 1:14 p.m.Family finds rattles...
|9 hr
|henry
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Hook up
|Jan 18
|Bam bam
|1
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|capowell
|49
|Texas university apologizes for blackface stude...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|Veteran on the job with service dog
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Abilene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC