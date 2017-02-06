Continue reading The rattlesnake in the toilet proves your childhood terrors were true
The McFadden family of Jones County, just north of Abilene, is made of exceptionally sturdy stuff. Last week, one of the children - a 4-year-old - lifted the toilet lid for routine purposes and came eye-to-eye with a diamondback rattlesnake rising up from the hidden depths of the household plumbing.
