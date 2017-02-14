Abilene students say principal, teacher's aide bullied them, threatened them with plastic bat
Parents say administrators responded too harshly by labeling Abilene students worthless and calling them "buttheads" the day after a fight nearly broke out in the middle school's cafeteria. Parents also told the Abilene ISD school board that they were upset that students had reported that a teacher's aide used a plastic baseball bat to threaten them, according to the Abilene Reporter-News .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Abilene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|Weird 10 mins ago 1:14 p.m.Family finds rattles...
|Feb 4
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|2
|Hook up
|Jan 18
|Bam bam
|1
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|capowell
|49
|Texas university apologizes for blackface stude...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|Veteran on the job with service dog
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Abilene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC