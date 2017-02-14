Abilene students say principal, teach...

Abilene students say principal, teacher's aide bullied them, threatened them with plastic bat

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Parents say administrators responded too harshly by labeling Abilene students worthless and calling them "buttheads" the day after a fight nearly broke out in the middle school's cafeteria. Parents also told the Abilene ISD school board that they were upset that students had reported that a teacher's aide used a plastic baseball bat to threaten them, according to the Abilene Reporter-News .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Abilene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 23 hr ContinuePhartzz 1,111
News Weird 10 mins ago 1:14 p.m.Family finds rattles... Feb 4 L Craig s Hush Pu... 2
Hook up Jan 18 Bam bam 1
News Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07) Jan '17 capowell 49
News Texas university apologizes for blackface stude... Dec '16 GrowUp 1
News A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ... Dec '16 GrowUp 1
News Veteran on the job with service dog Dec '16 GrowUp 1
See all Abilene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Abilene Forum Now

Abilene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Abilene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Abilene, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,544 • Total comments across all topics: 278,866,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC