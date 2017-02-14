Abilene students say principal, teacher's aide bullied them, threatened them with plastic bat

Parents say administrators responded too harshly by labeling Abilene students worthless and calling them "buttheads" the day after a fight nearly broke out in the middle school's cafeteria. Parents also told the Abilene ISD school board that they were upset that students had reported that a teacher's aide used a plastic baseball bat to threaten them, according to the Abilene Reporter-News .

