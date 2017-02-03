Abilene embraces its accidental touri...

Abilene embraces its accidental tourists with 'survival kits'

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Local officials estimate about 10,000 people wound up in Abilene last year unintentionally. They were on an airplane headed to Dallas or elsewhere but storms, fog or some other hostile act of Mother Nature diverted them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Abilene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 10 mins ago 1:14 p.m.Family finds rattles... 5 hr henry 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 11 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
Hook up Jan 18 Bam bam 1
News Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07) Jan '17 capowell 49
News Texas university apologizes for blackface stude... Dec '16 GrowUp 1
News A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ... Dec '16 GrowUp 1
News Veteran on the job with service dog Dec '16 GrowUp 1
See all Abilene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Abilene Forum Now

Abilene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Abilene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Abilene, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC