Some Abilene students learn about aerospace technology
It's not just "3, 2, 1, blastoff" at the Academy of Technology, Engineering, Math & Science, though rocket science is among the school's offerings. The Abilene Reporter-News reports aerospace engineering, a subspecialty within the engineering track at the specialized high school on East Highway 80, was launched this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Abilene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hook up
|1 hr
|Bam bam
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan 2
|capowell
|49
|Texas university apologizes for blackface stude...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|Veteran on the job with service dog
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Aloesf
|9
Find what you want!
Search Abilene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC