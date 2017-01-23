Read Rex TIllerson's opening statement during the Senate confirmation ...
Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2107, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Here is the opening statement Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson gave before the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday: "I am honored to have the backing of Senator Cornyn and Senator Cruz from my home state of Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Add your comments below
Abilene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|Hook up
|Jan 18
|Bam bam
|1
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan 2
|capowell
|49
|Texas university apologizes for blackface stude...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|Veteran on the job with service dog
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Aloesf
|9
Find what you want!
Search Abilene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC