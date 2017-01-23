Read Rex TIllerson's opening statemen...

Read Rex TIllerson's opening statement during the Senate confirmation ...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2107, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Here is the opening statement Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson gave before the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday: "I am honored to have the backing of Senator Cornyn and Senator Cruz from my home state of Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Abilene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 19 hr PhantasticPharts 1,059
Hook up Jan 18 Bam bam 1
News Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07) Jan 2 capowell 49
News Texas university apologizes for blackface stude... Dec '16 GrowUp 1
News A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ... Dec '16 GrowUp 1
News Veteran on the job with service dog Dec '16 GrowUp 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16) Oct '16 Aloesf 9
See all Abilene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Abilene Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Taylor County was issued at January 24 at 11:29AM CST

Abilene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Abilene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Abilene, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,700 • Total comments across all topics: 278,213,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC