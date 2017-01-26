Longtime friends, World War II veterans die hours apart
Longtime friends, World War II veterans die hours apart Four brothers from each of these two families served in the war. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k84hnf Oscar Schkade, left, and Alvin Siewert, third from left, World War II veterans and members of Zion Lutheran Church, died within hours of each other Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, and Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Abilene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Hook up
|Jan 18
|Bam bam
|1
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|capowell
|49
|Texas university apologizes for blackface stude...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|Veteran on the job with service dog
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Aloesf
|9
Find what you want!
Search Abilene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC