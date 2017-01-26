Fort Worth man who collected child po...

Fort Worth man who collected child porn on Kik sentenced to 20 years

A Fort Worth man who used the Kik instant messenger app to receive and distribute child pornography was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday, officials announced. He pleaded guilty in September to one count of receipt of child pornography and aiding and abetting, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

