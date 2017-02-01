{0} comment
This archived photo shows John B. Denton College, which eventually moved from Denton to Abilene and became Abilene Christian University. The building, which was located at 300 Denton St. and once housed Denton High School, no longer exists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Abilene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Hook up
|Jan 18
|Bam bam
|1
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|capowell
|49
|Texas university apologizes for blackface stude...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|Veteran on the job with service dog
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Aloesf
|9
Find what you want!
Search Abilene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC