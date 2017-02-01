{0} comment

{0} comment

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

This archived photo shows John B. Denton College, which eventually moved from Denton to Abilene and became Abilene Christian University. The building, which was located at 300 Denton St. and once housed Denton High School, no longer exists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Abilene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 29 ShellPhartz 1,082
Hook up Jan 18 Bam bam 1
News Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07) Jan '17 capowell 49
News Texas university apologizes for blackface stude... Dec '16 GrowUp 1
News A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ... Dec '16 GrowUp 1
News Veteran on the job with service dog Dec '16 GrowUp 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16) Oct '16 Aloesf 9
See all Abilene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Abilene Forum Now

Abilene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Abilene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Abilene, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC