Veteran on the job with service dog
There are 1 comment on the KOLD-TV Tucson story from Tuesday Dec 6, titled Veteran on the job with service dog. In it, KOLD-TV Tucson reports that:
ABILENE, TX - He served the country and wanted to again, but health issues forced a return to civilian life. When Clay Luthy went looking for a job, he found it difficult with his special requirement until he found the perfect situation with his closest companion.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
|
#1 Tuesday Dec 6
Bullcrap! If you can't work in public without a damn dog you don't need the job. I shouldn't have to be around your filthy four legged trash in a store. Service dogs don't belong in grocery stores either.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Abilene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas university apologizes for blackface stude...
|Dec 6
|GrowUp
|1
|A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ...
|Dec 6
|GrowUp
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Aloesf
|9
|worker at sadona apartment s
|Aug '16
|crazy g
|1
|Red bud park
|Aug '16
|123 abx
|1
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Cop mom
|48
|Transjenner man films lady in women's restroom
|Jul '16
|Bruce TransJenner
|1
Find what you want!
Search Abilene Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC