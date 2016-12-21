This Texas Principal Did Something His Students Will Never Forget

Santa Claus waves to the crowd during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2014 in New York City. The longtime educator, who oversees Wylie High School in Abilene, Texas, has become a viral sensation after surprising students atop the school's marquee dressed in a full-on elf costume, A la Elf on the Shelf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.