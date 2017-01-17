Templestone Productions Shoots Candle...

Templestone Productions Shoots Candlelit Concerts for Music Documentary with Micro Studio Camera 4K

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: BroadcastNewsroom

At Dallas based Templestone Productions, Brad Ballew's main goal is to help his clients tell their story. He recently had the opportunity to shoot a unique concert series for a music documentary featuring the Irish choral group AnAona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Abilene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hook up 9 hr Bam bam 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 23 hr CheeseSniff 1,050
News Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07) Jan 2 capowell 49
News Texas university apologizes for blackface stude... Dec '16 GrowUp 1
News A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ... Dec '16 GrowUp 1
News Veteran on the job with service dog Dec '16 GrowUp 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16) Oct '16 Aloesf 9
See all Abilene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Abilene Forum Now

Abilene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Abilene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Abilene, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,037,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC