New Distributor for Heidenhain in Texas
With close proximity to the largest wind farms and oil fields in Texas, Lighthouse Global Energy Inc. partnered with Heidenhain Corporation earlier this year to become an official distributor of Heidenhain equipment components. Specializing in the offering of the Leine & Linde brand of rugged encoders, Lighthouse Global Energy has quickly become an important go-to source for the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
Add your comments below
Abilene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas university apologizes for blackface stude...
|Dec 6
|GrowUp
|1
|A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ...
|Dec 6
|GrowUp
|1
|Veteran on the job with service dog
|Dec 6
|GrowUp
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Aloesf
|9
|worker at sadona apartment s
|Aug '16
|crazy g
|1
|Red bud park
|Aug '16
|123 abx
|1
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Cop mom
|48
Find what you want!
Search Abilene Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC