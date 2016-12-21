There are on the WSOCTV story from Monday Dec 5, titled A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service dog and now they'rea. In it, WSOCTV reports that:

ABILENE, Texas - A Lowe's in Abilene is attracting attention for one of its employees. She's not a normal employee; in fact, she has four legs and doesn't speak.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WSOCTV.