A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service dog and now they'rea
There are 1 comment on the WSOCTV story from Monday Dec 5, titled A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service dog and now they'rea. In it, WSOCTV reports that:
ABILENE, Texas - A Lowe's in Abilene is attracting attention for one of its employees. She's not a normal employee; in fact, she has four legs and doesn't speak.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WSOCTV.
|
#1 Tuesday Dec 6
Bullcrap! Dogs belong in your yard not in a crowded store.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Abilene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas university apologizes for blackface stude...
|Dec 6
|GrowUp
|1
|Veteran on the job with service dog
|Dec 6
|GrowUp
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Aloesf
|9
|worker at sadona apartment s
|Aug '16
|crazy g
|1
|Red bud park
|Aug '16
|123 abx
|1
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Cop mom
|48
|Transjenner man films lady in women's restroom
|Jul '16
|Bruce TransJenner
|1
Find what you want!
Search Abilene Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC