A disabled veteran needed a job. So Lowe's hired him - and his dog.
Air Force veteran Clay Luthy and his service dog, Charlotte, wear red-and-blue Lowe's vests to work in Abilene, Tex. Behind them, a golden retriever sauntered by wearing one of the home improvement store's red-and-blue employee vests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Abilene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas university apologizes for blackface stude...
|Dec 6
|GrowUp
|1
|A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ...
|Dec 6
|GrowUp
|1
|Veteran on the job with service dog
|Dec 6
|GrowUp
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Aloesf
|9
|worker at sadona apartment s
|Aug '16
|crazy g
|1
|Red bud park
|Aug '16
|123 abx
|1
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Cop mom
|48
Find what you want!
Search Abilene Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC