a A dog is a dog.a Canadian judge refuses to treat dogs as children in divorce case
Director Kornel Mundruczo is licked by a dog during a photo call for White God at the 67th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 17, 2014. Injured veteran Clay Luthy and his 10-year-old golden retriever Charlotte have both been hired at Lowe's in Abilene, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Abilene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan 2
|capowell
|49
|Texas university apologizes for blackface stude...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|Veteran on the job with service dog
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Aloesf
|9
|worker at sadona apartment s
|Aug '16
|crazy g
|1
Find what you want!
Search Abilene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC