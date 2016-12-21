College Student From Bethel Killed In Thanksgiving Eve Bike Accident
A 21-year-old college student from Bethel was killed when she hit by a car while riding her bicycle on Thanksgiving Eve near her campus in Abilene, Texas, police said. Casey Ellis of Bethel, who was studying social work at Abilene Christian University, was identified as the victim, police said.
