Bethel community mourns loss of college student
The Bethel community today is mourning the loss of a 21-year-old woman police say was killed near her college campus in Abilene, Texas. Police in Texas say she was riding her bike the night before Thanksgiving, when she went through an intersection against a red light, and was hit by a car.
