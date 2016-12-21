Bethel community mourns loss of colle...

Bethel community mourns loss of college student

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: News12.com

The Bethel community today is mourning the loss of a 21-year-old woman police say was killed near her college campus in Abilene, Texas. Police in Texas say she was riding her bike the night before Thanksgiving, when she went through an intersection against a red light, and was hit by a car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Abilene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas university apologizes for blackface stude... Dec 6 GrowUp 1
News A Texas Lowe's hired a veteran and his service ... Dec 6 GrowUp 1
News Veteran on the job with service dog Dec 6 GrowUp 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16) Oct '16 Aloesf 9
worker at sadona apartment s Aug '16 crazy g 1
Red bud park Aug '16 123 abx 1
News Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07) Aug '16 Cop mom 48
See all Abilene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Abilene Forum Now

Abilene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Abilene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Abilene, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,234 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,452

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC