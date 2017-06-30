Here's New Footage Of A Very Young Ni...

Here's New Footage Of A Very Young Nirvana Playing In A Radio Shack

In January 1988, the song "Heaven is a Place on Earth" by Belinda Carlisle was taking over the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, across the globe in Aberdeen, Washington, two still-unknown 20-somethings proved Carlisle's thesis to be true: They found a way to have fun in a Radio Shack and filmed a music video .

