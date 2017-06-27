Two people injured in crash near Aberdeen
A 70-year-old Aberdeen woman was driving a gray 2014 Toyota Camry on Linkshire Drive near the stop sign at state Route 12, about three miles east of Aberdeen. She drove into the intersection, in an attempt to turn left onto westbound Route 12, and her car was struck by a red 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck that was eastbound on highway.
