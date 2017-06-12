The burning of the City of Nome a " J...

The burning of the City of Nome a " June, 1927

Smoke billows from the engine room of the City of Nome, soon after a blaze began on the afternoon of June 3, 1927 at the Standard Oil Dock . The harbor tug Ranger and the larger ocean-going tug Tyee aided in crucial work by moving the City of Nome away from the fuel tanks and preventing a potentially deadly explosion.

