The burning of the City of Nome a " June, 1927
Smoke billows from the engine room of the City of Nome, soon after a blaze began on the afternoon of June 3, 1927 at the Standard Oil Dock . The harbor tug Ranger and the larger ocean-going tug Tyee aided in crucial work by moving the City of Nome away from the fuel tanks and preventing a potentially deadly explosion.
