Pot shop burglars caught on camera; police need help IDing them

Friday Jun 23

Aberdeen police are looking for three men who were seen on camera in a burglary at a recreation marijuana store. Officers were dispatched to an alarm at Cannabis 21 at 1000 East Wishkah Street in Aberdeen at 4:19 a.m. Thursday.

