In 1992, Rasor retires after 59 years...

In 1992, Rasor retires after 59 years as pastor at Copalis Community Church

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Daily World

A resolution calling for a cruise of the "millions of board feet" of logs lying in the Olympic national park was passed yesterday by Hoquiam chamber of commerce directors. who said the blown-down logs would be valuable as lumber and that logging there would remove a fire hazard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aberdeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07) Jun 10 james 391
I want to suck (Aug '15) Jun 10 Satsop 8
News His rap sheet includes drugs, burglary and fire... Jun 8 luakma 1
Want sex abdn female 18-30 Jun '17 Jacob 2
Guy who shot the dog with an arrow out by the B... May '17 YourTimeWillCome 1
News The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec... Mar '17 Texxy 1
Are there any girls on here (Mar '16) Mar '17 Sexy22 3
See all Aberdeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aberdeen Forum Now

Aberdeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aberdeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Aberdeen, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,161 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC