In 1942, Ultican shipyard is setting production records
Aberdeen's first direct word from the Midway Island battle was received this weekend by Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Cady from their marine son, Private Harold Cady but censorship narrowed his description of the battle to three words - 'you know what." The letter was posted from Midway, June 9 - "There have been no mail movements the last few days due to .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 10
|james
|391
|I want to suck (Aug '15)
|Jun 10
|Satsop
|8
|His rap sheet includes drugs, burglary and fire...
|Jun 8
|luakma
|1
|Want sex abdn female 18-30
|Jun 4
|Jacob
|2
|Guy who shot the dog with an arrow out by the B...
|May '17
|YourTimeWillCome
|1
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Are there any girls on here (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Sexy22
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC