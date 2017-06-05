EPA grants $600,000 to Grays Harbor Council of Governments for brownfield assessment
The Environmental Protection Agency has selected the Grays Harbor Council of Governments for a $600,000 brownfields assessment coalition grant. Community-wide hazardous substances grant funds will be used to conduct nine Phase I and six Phase II environmental site assessments, and prepare three cleanup plans.
