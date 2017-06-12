Big news in tiny Onalaska: All 43 grads were accepted to college
Makala Duryea, right, checks out different sites, as she applies for a scholarship for college with the help of teacher Kaylene Kenny, left, in her "Senior Success" class at Onalaska High School in Onalaska. The class, which all seniors are required to take, gives them time to apply for colleges, write essays and think about their next steps.
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 10
|james
|391
|I want to suck (Aug '15)
|Jun 10
|Satsop
|8
|His rap sheet includes drugs, burglary and fire...
|Jun 8
|luakma
|1
|Want sex abdn female 18-30
|Jun 4
|Jacob
|2
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|Guy who shot the dog with an arrow out by the B...
|May 17
|YourTimeWillCome
|1
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
