Versatile Warming Outerwear Invented by InventHelp Client
An inventor from Aberdeen, Wash., knows how important it is to keep warm while sitting outdoors. "My hands and shoulders always get cold when I attend football games," she said, "so I needed a reliable and convenient way to get coverage and warmth whenever needed."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guy who shot the dog with an arrow out by the B...
|May 17
|YourTimeWillCome
|1
|aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07)
|May 1
|Why
|389
|Want sex abdn female 18-30
|Apr 28
|Declan
|1
|I want to suck (Aug '15)
|Mar '17
|Hoquiambi
|7
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Are there any girls on here (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Sexy22
|3
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC