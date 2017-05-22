Teen injured when Lacey mana s pit bull attacks horses on Ocean Shores beach
A 15-year-old Hoquiam girl was injured and a Lacey dog owner was cited by Ocean Shores Police after his unleashed dog attacked horses on a beach on Sunday afternoon, The Daily World reported. The 31-year-old man's pit bull chased two horses down the beach.
