Medical emergency causes crash near Aberdeen
A 61-year-old Aberdeen man lost consciousness during a medical emergency Wednesday and ended up drifting off the southbound lane of state Route 105, striking a guard rail, going down a 40-foot embankment and crashing into a tree, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report. The man was injured in the crash, and transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen.
