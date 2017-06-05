Medical emergency causes crash near A...

Medical emergency causes crash near Aberdeen

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Olympian

A 61-year-old Aberdeen man lost consciousness during a medical emergency Wednesday and ended up drifting off the southbound lane of state Route 105, striking a guard rail, going down a 40-foot embankment and crashing into a tree, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report. The man was injured in the crash, and transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aberdeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want sex abdn female 18-30 Sun Jacob 2
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Sun Elise R Gingerich 6
aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07) May 30 Nemo 390
Guy who shot the dog with an arrow out by the B... May 17 YourTimeWillCome 1
I want to suck (Aug '15) Mar '17 Hoquiambi 7
News The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec... Mar '17 Texxy 1
Are there any girls on here (Mar '16) Mar '17 Sexy22 3
See all Aberdeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aberdeen Forum Now

Aberdeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aberdeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Aberdeen, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,539 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC