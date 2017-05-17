In 1992, $550,000 remodel underway at Posey Manufacturing

Thirty-eight Washington state enlisted men were listed by the navy today as wounded in action in the first four months of the war. The list included Lauren Fay Bruner, fire controlman, third class whose mother is Mrs. Lucille Kellerman of McCleary; Lawrence Albert Farquhar, fire controlman, second class whose father is George A. Farquhar of Montesano and Louis Maslowski, seaman, second class whose mother is Mrs. Martha Maslowski of Aberdeen.

