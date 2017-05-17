In 1992, $550,000 remodel underway at Posey Manufacturing
Thirty-eight Washington state enlisted men were listed by the navy today as wounded in action in the first four months of the war. The list included Lauren Fay Bruner, fire controlman, third class whose mother is Mrs. Lucille Kellerman of McCleary; Lawrence Albert Farquhar, fire controlman, second class whose father is George A. Farquhar of Montesano and Louis Maslowski, seaman, second class whose mother is Mrs. Martha Maslowski of Aberdeen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guy who shot the dog with an arrow out by the B...
|15 hr
|YourTimeWillCome
|1
|aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07)
|May 1
|Why
|389
|Want sex abdn female 18-30
|Apr 28
|Declan
|1
|I want to suck (Aug '15)
|Mar '17
|Hoquiambi
|7
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Are there any girls on here (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Sexy22
|3
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC