In 1967, boys steal blasting caps and...

In 1967, boys steal blasting caps and fuses from Port Dock shed

Thursday May 18 Read more: Daily World

Starting June 1, Grays Harbor residents will have to be content with one retail milk delivery every two days, and special deliveries will be discontinued, officials of the Grays Harbor Dairy Industries announced today. Commencement exercises May 25 for St. Mary's parochial school in Hoquiam will see 21 students receiving diplomas, one of the largest classes in history.

