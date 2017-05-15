In 1967, Aberdeen native Lee Friedlander receives two Guggenheim fellowships
Dr. Herman Sommer of Hooper institute confirms the explanation of Dr. Trevor Kincaid of the University of Washington that the poison which caused five deaths last week after shellfish had been eaten on the Olympic peninsula and on Vancouver Island, was caused by organism known as goniaulax to scientists. It is more commonly referred to as "red tide."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07)
|May 1
|Why
|389
|Want sex abdn female 18-30
|Apr 28
|Declan
|1
|I want to suck (Aug '15)
|Mar '17
|Hoquiambi
|7
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Are there any girls on here (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Sexy22
|3
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SdZee3
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC