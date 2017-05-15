In 1967, Aberdeen native Lee Friedlan...

In 1967, Aberdeen native Lee Friedlander receives two Guggenheim fellowships

Dr. Herman Sommer of Hooper institute confirms the explanation of Dr. Trevor Kincaid of the University of Washington that the poison which caused five deaths last week after shellfish had been eaten on the Olympic peninsula and on Vancouver Island, was caused by organism known as goniaulax to scientists. It is more commonly referred to as "red tide."

