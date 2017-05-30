His rap sheet includes drugs, burglar...

His rap sheet includes drugs, burglary and firearms felonies. Now he faces animal cruelty

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: The Olympian

The man accused of shooting a dog with an arrow at a Grays Harbor archery range appeared in court Monday. Robert Ernest Wilson Jr., 50, of Aberdeen, pleaded not guilty to first-degree animal cruelty, and was held at Grays Harbor Jail on $50,000 bail, The Daily World reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aberdeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07) Tue Nemo 390
Guy who shot the dog with an arrow out by the B... May 17 YourTimeWillCome 1
Want sex abdn female 18-30 Apr '17 Declan 1
I want to suck (Aug '15) Mar '17 Hoquiambi 7
News The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec... Mar '17 Texxy 1
Are there any girls on here (Mar '16) Mar '17 Sexy22 3
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
See all Aberdeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aberdeen Forum Now

Aberdeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aberdeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Aberdeen, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,446,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC