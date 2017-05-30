His rap sheet includes drugs, burglary and firearms felonies. Now he faces animal cruelty
The man accused of shooting a dog with an arrow at a Grays Harbor archery range appeared in court Monday. Robert Ernest Wilson Jr., 50, of Aberdeen, pleaded not guilty to first-degree animal cruelty, and was held at Grays Harbor Jail on $50,000 bail, The Daily World reported.
