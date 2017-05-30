Aberdeen, Hoquiam team to win 2017 Governora s Smart Communities Award
The cities of Aberdeen and Hoquiam were named as winners of a 2017 Smart Communities Award by Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday. The cities' joint work on the TimberWorks Resiliency and Restoration Master Plan for flood prevention earned them the honor.
