Aberdeen, Hoquiam team to win 2017 Go...

Aberdeen, Hoquiam team to win 2017 Governora s Smart Communities Award

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Daily World

The cities of Aberdeen and Hoquiam were named as winners of a 2017 Smart Communities Award by Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday. The cities' joint work on the TimberWorks Resiliency and Restoration Master Plan for flood prevention earned them the honor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aberdeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07) May 30 Nemo 390
Guy who shot the dog with an arrow out by the B... May 17 YourTimeWillCome 1
Want sex abdn female 18-30 Apr '17 Declan 1
I want to suck (Aug '15) Mar '17 Hoquiambi 7
News The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec... Mar '17 Texxy 1
Are there any girls on here (Mar '16) Mar '17 Sexy22 3
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
See all Aberdeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aberdeen Forum Now

Aberdeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aberdeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Aberdeen, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,942 • Total comments across all topics: 281,476,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC