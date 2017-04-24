Teen who killed family may spend less...

Teen who killed family may spend less time in jail

52 min ago Read more: The Columbian

Brian Bassett, who was convicted of killing his mother, father and 5-year-old brother in 1995 at their McCleary area home, could get a new, lighter sentence, following a decision this week by the state Court of Appeals. Bassett was 16 at the time of the murders, in August 1995.

