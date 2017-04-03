In 1992, two Elma middle schoolers expelled for handgun at school
"We are in the embarrassing position of being unable to give you definite information regarding delivery of your new service aerial truck," the company wrote. Even the city's A-10 preference rating has not "permitted us to schedule this machine for production," it added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I want to suck (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Hoquiambi
|7
|aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07)
|Mar 17
|Disappointed
|388
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Are there any girls on here (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Sexy22
|3
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o...
|Nov '16
|SdZee3
|2
|Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC