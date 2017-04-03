In 1992, two Elma middle schoolers ex...

In 1992, two Elma middle schoolers expelled for handgun at school

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Daily World

"We are in the embarrassing position of being unable to give you definite information regarding delivery of your new service aerial truck," the company wrote. Even the city's A-10 preference rating has not "permitted us to schedule this machine for production," it added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aberdeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I want to suck (Aug '15) Mar 31 Hoquiambi 7
aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07) Mar 17 Disappointed 388
News The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec... Mar 15 Texxy 1
Are there any girls on here (Mar '16) Mar 9 Sexy22 3
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o... Nov '16 SdZee3 2
News Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis... Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 9
See all Aberdeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aberdeen Forum Now

Aberdeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aberdeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Aberdeen, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,777 • Total comments across all topics: 280,071,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC