In 1992, Rep. Owens brings rock band and anti-drug message to NB High School
A former South Bend high school athlete, Lester Johnson, has been awarded the distinguished flying cross for heroic action with Uncle Sam's air force in the South Pacific, his mother, Mrs. Louise Johnson of Aberdeen, learned today. "The last I heard from Lester directly was that he survived the Battle of Java," Mrs. Johnson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07)
|May 1
|Why
|389
|Want sex abdn female 18-30
|Apr 28
|Declan
|1
|I want to suck (Aug '15)
|Mar '17
|Hoquiambi
|7
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Are there any girls on here (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Sexy22
|3
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SdZee3
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC