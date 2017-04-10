In 1992, Failor Lake closed until city replaces bridge

A week from tomorrow is the last date that oil furnaces may be installed and still obtain oil deliveries with which to fuel them. Any installations after that date must have been started and specified in a contract for new construction drawn up previously and the foundation for the same must be in readiness by that day, namely April 14. "Those who are contemplating the installation of oil-burning equipment must make up their minds in a hurry," says Walter Losli, manager, Smith & Losli, today.

