In 1967, Rognlina s begins constructi...

In 1967, Rognlina s begins construction of GHC mena s dormitory

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Daily World

Mr. and Mrs. W.A Sjoblom last week received a letter from their son, Lieutenant Erhard Sjoblom, from the Philippines. It was dated Feb. 7. Captain John Clark of the marine corps is another Harborite in the islands.

