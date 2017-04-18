In 1967, Rognlina s begins construction of GHC mena s dormitory
Mr. and Mrs. W.A Sjoblom last week received a letter from their son, Lieutenant Erhard Sjoblom, from the Philippines. It was dated Feb. 7. Captain John Clark of the marine corps is another Harborite in the islands.
