In 1967, Pat Oa Daya s dance pavilion set to open May 12
Grays Harbor has been assigned a quota of 18 in the army's campaign to recruit auto mechanics as technicians for immediate overseas duty, Harbor automobile dealers said today. The recruiting drive is sponsored by the National Automobile Dealers association, with a goal of 8,000 skilled mechanics and automobile service men in uniform by May 1. The state quota is 400.
